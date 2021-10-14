Panthers’ McCaffrey doesn’t practice because of hamstring

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey watches play from the sideline against the Dallas Cowboys in the first half of a NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey did not practice Thursday, a sign that he could miss his third straight game while trying to rehab from a hamstring injury.

The 2019 All-Pro running back had participated in four straight practices for the Panthers on a limited basis.

Coach Matt Rhule told reporters on Wednesday that McCaffrey was “50-50” for the game and that his playing status would likely come down to a game-time decision.

If he is not available for the team’s contest against the Vikings on Sunday, rookie Chuba Hubbard would be in line to start in his absence once again.