Panthers offer Fitterer GM job

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Carolina Panthers have offered Seattle’s Scott Fitterer the role of general manager, the team announced on Thursday.

Fitterer has been with the Seattle Seahawks since 2001, most recently serving as their Vice President of Football Operations.

According to a release from the Panthers, “[Fitterer] became [Seattle’s] college scouting director in 2011, as the team began laying in the pieces that would eventually become a Super Bowl champion. That year, a fifth-round pick named Richard Sherman joined a secondary that would become known as the “Legion of Boom,” and the young stars followed in rapid succession. The first three picks of the 2012 draft brought pass-rusher Bruce Irvin, linebacker Bobby Wagner, and quarterback Russell Wilson — the foundation of a team that would go on to win Super Bowl XLVIII in dramatic fashion (43-8 over John Fox and the Denver Broncos) a season later.”