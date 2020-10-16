Panthers place OL Tyler Larson on reserve/COVID-19 list

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Carolina Panthers put offensive lineman Tyler Larsen on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.

The fifth year player out of Utah State has played some snaps on special teams, including five in last Sunday’s win against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Panthers have been operating under the NFL’s intensive protocol since Wednesday after the Falcons placed defensive tackle Marlon Davidson on their reserve COVID-19 list following last weekend’s game.

The Panthers said the team is still scheduled to kick off at home against the Chicago Bears at 1 p.m.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell warned the league’s 32 teams in early October of penalties including potential forfeits of games for violations of COVID-19 protocols that force changes in the schedule.

The Panthers announced that Yetur Gross-Matos was placed on the injured reserve list with a high-ankle sprain. He is expected to miss at least the next three weeks.