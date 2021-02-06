Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater winner of 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 27: Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the Carolina Panthers looks on under center against the Washington Football Team during the second quarter at FedExField on December 27, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

(WSPA) – Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was named the winner of the 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award at the annual NFL Honors ceremony Saturday night.

The award recognizes the player who best exemplifies outstanding sportsmanship on the field, upholding the integrity of the sport and displaying respect for all opponents.

The award was established in 2014 in honor of the late Art Rooney Sr., Pro Football Hall of Fame founder of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Each team in the league nominated one player for the award, and the winner is voted on by current NFL players.

Bridgewater will receive a $25,000 donation to be given to the charity of his choice.

He joins Luke Kuechly (2017) as being the only two Panthers to win the award.