Panthers release initial 53-man roster ahead of 2020 season

CHARLOTTE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Carolina Panthers reduced their roster to the league-required 53-man lineup on Saturday.

For those wondering Christian McCaffery did, in fact, make the squad.

All seven draft selections, including Greer native and fourth-rounder Troy Pride Jr., made the roster as well as undrafted free agent and former Gamecock punter Joseph Charlton.

The breakdown of their 53-man roster is outlined below in order of position group.

Quarterbacks (3): Teddy Bridgewater, Will Grier, P.J. Walker

Running Backs (3): Christian McCaffery, Mike Davis, Trenton Cannon

Fullbacks (1): Alex Armah

Tight Ends (2): Chris Manhertz, Ian Thomas

Wide Receivers (7): D.J. Moore, Curtis Samuel, Robby Anderson, Pharoah Cooper, Seth Roberts, Brandon Zylstra, Keith Kirkwood

Offensive Linemen (9): Russell Okung, Dennis Daley, Matt Paradis, John Miller, Taylor Moton, Greg Little, Matt Kaskey, Michael Schofield, Tyler Larsen

Defensive Linemen (9): Kawann Short, Brian Burns, Derrick Brown, Yetur Gross-Matos, Stephen Weatherly, Efe Obada, Zach Kerr, Bravvion Roy, Marquis Haynes

Linebackers (6): Tahir Whitehead, Shaq Thompson, Adarius Taylor, Julian Stanford, Jermaine Carter, Sam Franklin

Defensive Backs (10): Tre Boston, Donte Jackson, Justin Burris, Troy Pride Jr., Jeremy Chinn, Eli Apple, Corn Elder, Kenny Robinson, Stanley Thomas-Oliver III, Myles Hartsfield

Specialists (3): Joey Slye, Joseph Charlton, J.J. Jansen

Due to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus, NFL teams are allowed a 16-man practice in 2020. They can sign players to the practice squad at 1 p.m. on Sunday.