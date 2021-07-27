Panthers return to Spartanburg for Training Camp

Spartanburg –

Carolina Panthers players started arriving on the Wofford campus just after 8AM on Tuesday for the start of training camp. While this in the teams 26th camp in Spartanburg, its their first in two years after holding it in Charlotte last season.

The players brought the usual camp items like pillows & blankets as well as some luxury items like big screen TV’s & motorized scooters.

Carolina linebacker Denzel Perryman also had an interesting story to share about his ride to Spartanburg in which he received a speeding ticket.

The Panthers will begin practice Wednesday at 8:30AM.