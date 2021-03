FILE – In this Nov. 8, 2020, file photo, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo. The Panthers have restructured the contracts of running back Christian McCaffrey and linebacker Shaq Thompson, freeing up more than $11 million in salary-cap space before the start of free agency. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers have restructured the contracts of running back Christian McCaffrey and linebacker Shaq Thompson, freeing up an additional $11 million in salary-cap space.

Coach Matt Rhule made the announcement in a videoconference call with reporters.

The moves leave the Panthers about $30 million under the cap, but the team has $17 million of that pegged to sign draft picks and to have on hand for the start of the season in case additional moves need to be made.