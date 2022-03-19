CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Carolina Panthers and cornerback Donte Jackson agreed to terms on a new three-year contract, securing a veteran presence in an otherwise inexperienced secondary.

Jackson, 26, is the oldest cornerback on the team and has been a consistent contributor and leader. He was voted team captain in 2021.

Per an article on panthers.com, Jackson said last fall after receiving the honor that “It’s crazy. Now that I’m older, I listen more. I actually absorb coaching, I absorb coach (Matt) Rhule and the scheme and the plan. The brand, you know? I think this being a football place, a football atmosphere, a bunch of football guys around, this is a perfect home for me, that I was able to mature.

“Coach Rhule and them were on me from the start, just about maturing. They weren’t worried about the football; they were worried about maturing. And that’s one thing, coming into year four, I wasn’t thinking about being a captain, just maturing and leading by example. My teammates noticed my growth, and how I come in every day and just be the same guy, but elevate it.”

Jackson was having a career year last season, before going down with an injury and missing the final five games.

He finished with two interceptions, tied for the team lead, and had a team-high 10 passes defensed.

The former second-round pick has 12 career interceptions.

He’s also the fourth member of the 2018 draft class to sign a new contract, after first-rounder DJ Moore agreed to an extension on Friday and fourth-rounders Ian Thomas and Marquis Haynes Sr. got new deals earlier this offseason.