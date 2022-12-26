CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – The Carolina Panthers have signed 35-year-old cornerback Josh Norman to the practice squad because starter Jaycee Horn’s status for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is up in the air.

Horn broke his left wrist in Carolina’s 37-23 win over the Detroit Lions on Saturday and will have surgery on Tuesday. Interim coach Steve Wilks said it will be determined at that time whether Horn is done for the season or if he’ll be able to play with a club on his arm.

Wilks said the expectation is Norman, a Greenwood native who had seven interceptions for the team from 2012-2015, will play this weekend against the Buccaneers.

