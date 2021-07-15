Panthers sign OT Moton to four-year deal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Carolina Panthers have signed offensive tackle Taylor Moton to a four-year deal ahead of the league’s deadline, the team announced on Thursday.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter initially broke the news Thursday afternoon, detailing the contract is a four-year, $72 million deal including $43 million guaranteed.
This comes after Moton previously signed a one-year franchise tender with the team, guaranteeing him $13.75 million for the 2021 season.
Moton started every game over the last three seasons, and provides position flexibility as he can play both right and left tackle.