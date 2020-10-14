Panthers suspend in-person team activities after Falcons player placed on COVID-19 list

Carolina Panthers

by: WJZY

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Carolina Panthers suspended practice Wednesday and will not meet in person after an Atlanta Falcons player was placed on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Panthers faced the Falcons in Atlanta last Sunday, coming away victorious and winning their third-straight game.

According to the Panthers, Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Davidson was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

No Carolina players were placed on the list as of Wednesday morning, but the organization entered the NFL’s intensive protocol as a precautionary measure.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories