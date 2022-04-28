LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WSPA) – The Carolina Panthers selected N.C. State offensive tackle Ikem “Ickey” Ekwonu with the sixth-overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft Thursday night.

Ekwonu, a 6’4″ 310 pound versatile tackle, started four games at left guard and eight games at left tackle for the Wolfpack in 2021.

He received all-conference honors and was a finalist for the Outland Trophy, awarded to the best interior lineman in college football.

Ekwonu was the first offensive player selected in the draft.