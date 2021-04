South Carolina defensive back Jaycee Horn (1) celebrates an interception against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

CLEVELAND, OH (WSPA) – With the 8th pick in the NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers selected South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn.

Horn was the first cornerback and defensive player taken in the draft, followed by Alabama’s Patrick Surtain II to Denver at number nine.

Horn, son of former NFL player Joe Horn, played three seasons at the University of South Carolina registering 101 tackles, two interceptions and 23 pass deflections.

