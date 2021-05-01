Panthers take USC’s Shi Smith in 6th round of NFL Draft

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 24: Shi Smith #13 of the South Carolina Gamecocks runs with the ball as Maurice Hampton Jr. #14 of the LSU Tigers defends of the South Carolina Gamecocks during a game at Tiger Stadium on October 24, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OH (Gamecocks Athletics) – University of South Carolina senior wide receiver Shi Smith was selected by the Carolina Panthers with the 20th pick in the sixth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday. He was the 204th overall selection in the 2021 draft.



At South Carolina’s Pro Day, the Union, S.C. native measured in at 5-9 1/2 and 186 pounds. He posted a 36-inch vertical leap, broad jumped 10-3 and ran a 4.43 hand-held timed 40-yard dash.

This Shi guy can 𝖇𝖆𝖑𝖑 👀 pic.twitter.com/L2prYL8jy7 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 1, 2021

Smith becomes the third Gamecock selected in the 2021 NFL Draft and the second taken by the Panthers, joining first-round pick cornerback Jaycee Horn in Charlotte. Linebacker Ernest Jones was taken by the Los Angeles Rams in the third round.



This marks the third-straight year in which South Carolina has had a wide receiver selected in the draft. Deebo Samuel was a second-round selection by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2019 draft, while Bryan Edwards went to the Las Vegas Raiders in the third round of the 2020 draft.