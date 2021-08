Spartanburg –

Greer’s Troy Pride & Union County’s Shi Smith are Panthers teammates now, but back in 2015, they went head to head on the high school gridiron with Pride gaining bragging rights in the regular season and Smith earning the last laugh with a playoff victory.

We caught up with the two former high school stars on the Panthers practice fields at Wofford to get them to relive the memories of high school glory and how they are enjoying being teammates now.