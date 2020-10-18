Panthers’ three giveaways lead to Bears win in Charlotte

Carolina Panthers running back Mike Davis (28) loses the ball while Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) makes the hit during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP/WSPA) — Nick Foles threw for one touchdown and ran for another while Chicago’s defense forced three turnovers and sacked Teddy Bridgewater four times as the Bears held on to beat the Carolina Panthers, 23-16.

Foles finished with 198 yards passing and a touchdown and David Montgomery added 58 yards on the ground as the Bears opened the season 3-0 on the road for the first time since 2006, when they reached the Super Bowl.

Bridgewater was under duress most of the game and finished with 216 yards passing and two interceptions. The Panthers (3-3) had their three-game winning streak snapped while Chicago improved to 2-1 with Foles as the starter. Mike Davis led Carolina with 52 yards rushing and one touchdown, but also lost a fumble on the Panthers’ first drive of the second half. D.J. Moore was the team’s top receiver with five catches for 93 yards.

Carolina looks to rebound next week when they travel to New Orleans to take on the division rival Saints.