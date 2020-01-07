Panthers to make Baylor’s Matt Rhule head coach

DALLAS, TX – NOVEMBER 06: Head coach Matt Rhule of the Temple Owls during play against the Southern Methodist Mustangs in the first half at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on November 6, 2015 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Carolina Panthers plan to make Baylor’s Matt Rhule their new head coach, according to CBS Sports.

According to ESPN, sources confirmed Tuesday the Panthers reached an agreement with Rhule.

This agreement came after the 44-year-old said in December that he planned on returning to Baylor, according to ESPN.

Rhule, who coached the New York Giants’ offensive line in 2012, will replace Ron Rivera, who was fired this past season after nine-years with the Panthers, according to ESPN.