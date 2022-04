CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Carolina Panthers’ sixth-overall selection, offensive tackle Ickey Ekwonu, spoke to the media in his introductory press conference Friday.

Panthers take OT Ikem Ekwonu 6th overall in NFL Draft

Ekwonu was the first offensive player selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.

General Manager Scott Fitterer and Head Coach Matt Rhule spoke about the pick Thursday night: