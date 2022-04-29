LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WSPA) – The Carolina Panthers traded with the New England Patriots and selected Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral with the 94th-overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft Friday night.

The Panthers traded New England their 2022 fourth-round pick and next year’s third-round pick to move up.

Corral is just the second selection by the Panthers, who were without a pick on day two prior to the trade. The 6’1″ 205-pound redshirt junior completed over 67% of his passes over his four years leading the Rebels. He threw for 8,287 yards and 57 touchdowns in his career and was a 2nd team All-SEC selection this past season.

He added 1,338 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns on the ground at Ole Miss.

The addition of Corral likely puts to rest rumors of the Panthers trading for Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. He’ll compete with Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker for the starting job this season.