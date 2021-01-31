Preview: Top 10 Panthers of all time

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSPA) – On Friday, February 5 the WSPA Sports Team will be revealing a list of the top 10 Panthers of all time with the help of national and local beat writers.

From Pro-Bowlers to All-Pro’s to future Hall of Famers, the Panthers have had their share of dynamic playmakers over the last 26 seasons. So the 7 Sports team decided to collaborate with those who have covered the Panthers for decades, some since the franchise’s beginning in 1995, to help create a comprehensive list of the greatest Carolina Panthers to ever hit the gridiron.

The list will be complete with interviews from reporters closest to the organization, as well as a breakdown of the individual player’s impact on the team and the community.

The contributing reporters are as follows:

David Newton (ESPN NFL Nation Panthers Beat Writer)

Joe Person (The Athletic Panthers Beat Writer)

Steve Reed (The Associated Press Panthers Beat Writer)

Scott Fowler (The Charlotte Observer Columnist)

Jim Szoke (WBT Radio and Panthers Radio Network Broadcaster)

Pete Yanity (WSPA Sports Director)

Todd Summers (WSPA Sports Reporter/Anchor)

Viewers can participate as well! Be on the lookout on the WSPA Twitter page @WSPA7 for a poll this week to vote on the best Carolina Panther of all time.

Be sure to check back at WSPA.com for the complete list.