Late comeback falls short as the Broncos beat Panthers, 32-27

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A late comeback effort by the Carolina Panthers fell just short as the Denver Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday.

The Broncos (5-8) scored with 3:54 remaining in the game to take a 32-20 lead on a 49-yard connection between Broncos QB Drew Lock and receiver KJ Hamler. The Panthers responded in kind on the next set of plays making the score 32-27 on a 10-yard run from Mike Davis.

Teddy Bridgewater kept the Panthers (4-9) in the game with a 7-yard rush to start the 4th quarter bringing them within 25-17. The Panthers would then kick a field goal to pull within 25-20.

Denver kept the momentum going to start the second half after holding a lead out of the locker room. Lock connected with Hamler for a 37-yeard touchdown and a 19-7 lead with 11 minutes to play in the 3rd quarter. Brandon McManus missed his second extra-point attempt of the day.

Lock then connected with Tim Patrick to up the Broncos lead to 25-10.

Joey Slye would connect on a 35-yard field goal for the Panthers’ only score of the third quarter.

A red zone penalty late in the first half resulted in the Panthers giving up the lead at halftime against the Broncos, who led 13-7 at the break.

An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against the Panthers’ Jermaine Carter gave the Broncos a 1st and goal with under two minutes to go in the half. Denver capitalized scoring on a 2-yard pass to take a 13-7 lead.

The Panthers were able to recover a fumble on a sack on Lock courtesy of Efe Obada, who ran it back 43 yards to give the Panthers a first and goal. Mike Davis punched it in for the score, and a 7-6 lead.

The Broncos got on the board first with an 83-yard kick returned for a touchdown by Diontae Spencer. McManus missed the extra point.

The Panthers were without Pro Bowler Christian McCaffrey on Sunday due to a thigh injury. DJ Moore was also absent against Denver having been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Panthers next play a Saturday night game in Green Bay against the Packers.

