Report: Carolina Panthers moving forward with Cam Newton as starting quarterback

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — A lot can change, but it looks as though ‘QB1’, Cam Newton, will be back in the black and blue once the 2020 NFL season rolls around, reports say.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Panthers and new head coach Matt Rhule are positioned to roll with Newton, despite a myriad of trade rumors and injuries surrounding the quarterback.

Free agency has still yet to come and Newton is on the books until next offseason. He’s also probably a better option for the Panthers than any unproven draft-eligible quarterback and all free agency quarterback options, assuming Drew Brees (Saints) and Tom Brady (Patriots) return to their respective teams, as many expect.

New coaches usually want their pick at quarterback. If the Panthers had been picking higher in the draft, this may be a totally different story. But with so many quarterback-needy teams ahead of them in the draft order coupled with the lack of depth coming out of the draft, keeping Newton around for at least one more season sounds like the smart move if the Panthers want to win.

Despite battling more than the recent Lisfranc injury, Newton is still viewed as one of the best quarterbacks in the league when given a clean bill of health. This also gives the Panthers ammo in the trade game if they go that route.

An easy transition into the big leagues will be key for Rhule extending his NFL shelf life. The best way to ease into it sounds like keeping the guy who has proven he can take a team to the Super Bowl.

Next up for the Panthers will be surrounding Newton and all-world running back Christian Mccaffrey with the tools to succeed on both sides of the ball given the sudden departure of All-Pro linebacker Luke Kuechly and the release of longtime tight end Greg Olsen.

Unfortunately for the Panthers, they have more key dominoes that will fall before it is all said and done.

But there’s nothing like having the question of who will lead you at quarterback already answered.