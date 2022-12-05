CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Carolina Panthers are expected to release quarterback Baker Mayfield, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

The news comes following a tumultuous first season in Carolina for the fifth-year quarterback. Mayfield was traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Panthers in July.

Mayfield started six games for Carolina this season, most recently in a 13-3 loss at Baltimore on November 20. Sam Darnold started on November 27 and head coach Steve Wilks announced he would remain the starter following this week’s bye.

His season was cut short after suffering a high ankle sprain in week five. P.J. Walker took over duties in the interim with Sam Darnold also out with an injury. Mayfield entered the game in relief in week nine, going 14-20 for 155 yards and two touchdowns in a 12-21 loss to Cincinnati.

This season Mayfield completed 119 of 206 passes for 1,313 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions. The Panthers were 1-5 over his six starts.

Teams will be able to put in a claim for him after he’s expected to hit waivers Monday afternoon. If he clears waivers, he’ll become a free agent.