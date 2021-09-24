Rhule provides update on McCaffrey, Horn injuries

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – The injury bug has bitten running back Christian McCaffrey again. Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Friday that the 2019 All-Pro running back is expected to miss “a few weeks” with a strained hamstring. Rhule said the injury could sideline him up to four weeks, but doesn’t know at this point if McCaffrey will go on injured reserve. The news isn’t as good for rookie cornerback Jaycee Horn, who has three broken bones in his foot and could miss the remainder of the season. Rhule said Horn and his family will decide after further consulting with doctors what is the best course of action, but it’s clear he won’t be back anytime soon. The extent of safety Juston Burris’ groin injury is still unknown.

