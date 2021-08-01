Robby Anderson breaks down great catch; Shi Smith ready for NFL opportunity close to home

Carolina Panthers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Spartanburg –

Robby Anderson had the catch of the night Saturday evening inside Gibbs Stadium as the Panthers practiced in front of about 6,000 fans and said he wasn’t sure at first he could make the grab, but reached out and hauled it in with one hand.

Fellow wide receiver Shi Smith has leaned on both Anderson and DJ Moore when it comes to learning to play wide out at the NFL level. Smith led the Gamecocks in receiving a season ago and is a Union County alum ready to make the most of his NFL opportunity while playing close to home.

