Sponsored by
Dave Edwards Toyota
Decker Home Improvement

Ron Rivera to meet with Redskins about coaching vacancy

Carolina Panthers

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera speaks to the media following an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Ron Rivera will meet with the Washington Redskins on Monday to discuss their head coaching vacancy.

Rivera was fired as coach of the Carolina Panthers earlier this month.

Agent Frank Bauer confirmed Rivera’s visit to The Associated Press on Sunday.

Rivera coached the Panthers for nine seasons and took them to the Super Bowl after the 2015 season.

Washington is looking for another coach after Jay Gruden was fired following an 0-5 start.

Interim replacement Bill Callahan went 3-8 the rest of the way. It’s unclear if Callahan is a serious candidate for the full-time position.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Nominate A Remarkable Woman

Trending Stories

Home for the Holidays
Nominate A Remarkable Woman
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store