CANTON, Ohio (WSPA) – Former Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. was named a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday.

This is the second-straight year Smith Sr. was named a semifinalist.

In his 13 seasons with the Panthers, Smith Sr. 836 catches for 12,197 yards and 81 touchdowns. He added 387 yards rushing and two scores on the ground.

Jared Allen, who was a member of the 2015 Carolina Panthers, was also named to the list.

The 28 semifinalists will be reduced to 15 prior to the final voting.

The complete list of semifinalists is as follows.