Greer –

Carolina Panthers defensive back Troy Pride Jr. hosted a “Day of Play” one day football camp Saturday at Dooley Field in Greer.

The former Yellow Jackets standout said he’s been dreaming of a camp similar to this one for many years and was thrilled to make it a reality this year.

His current Panther teammates, Derrick Brown, Yetur Gross-Matos & Tommy Tremble were also on hand for the camp Pride plans to make a yearly event.