Greer –

More than a dozen years ago Troy Pride Jr. was invited to attend a Carolina Panthers game as a 9-year-old. He and his father got the invitation from then Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams and video of his youth game was played on video board at Bank of America Stadium.

Saturday afternoon, the Panthers selected the Greer native with the 7th pick in the 4th round, and now the next time he goes to Bank of America Stadium, he will do so as a member of the team.