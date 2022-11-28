CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSPA) – Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks said quarterback Sam Darnold will remain the team’s starter after their upcoming bye week.

Wilks made the announcement during a press conference Monday afternoon. The Panthers are on a bye this upcoming week, but Darnold will be the team’s signal caller December 11 against the Seattle Seahawks.

“I think he did a great job in orchestrating and running the offense,” Wilks said of Darnold’s first start since January.

Darnold was 11-19 for 164 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions in the Panthers’ 23-10 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. He added a rushing touchdown as well.

Carolina has started three quarterbacks (Darnold, Baker Mayfield, and P.J. Walker) this season.

Wilks said he’s waiting to see what the status of Walker will be before determining who will be the backup. Walker, who has been dealing with an ankle injury, was a limited participant at practice last week but was ruled out of the week 12 game.

The Panthers are 3-4 under Wilks after Matt Rhule was fired earlier this season. The team is 4-8 overall.