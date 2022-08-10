SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — On the last day of the Carolina Panthers training camp at Wofford College, the question of whether the team will return to Spartanburg next year remains undecided.

Carolina Panthers General Manager Scott Fitterer told 7NEWS Wednesday that no decision has been yet made on the location for the team’s training camp next year.

This spring, the team’s plans for a year-round training facility in Rock Hill, South Carolina, ended as a result of a dispute between Tepper Sports, the Panthers’ parent company, and the local government.

A source familiar with the process tells us that the Panthers have an option to return next year to Wofford College, but beyond that, their training camp plans have not yet been made.

However, the training camp this year in Spartanburg has been a success for the team, Fitterer said.

“The leadership is really grown this year and they’ve really come to the forefront and they’re bringing everyone along and just the camaraderie of this team is different. You know, they all get along. There’s a lot of energy and a lot of passion, like just not only on the field but up in the dorm rooms,” he said. “We had two weeks down here to bond. And we’re coming out of this much better.”