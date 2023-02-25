CLEMSON (Clemson SID) – UCF broke a 6-6 tie with four runs in the eighth inning in its 10-7 win over Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Knights, who took a 2-0 lead in the series, improved to 5-1, while the Tigers fell to 4-2.

Drew Faurot put the Knights up 1-0 in the second inning with a long home run, then John Rhys Plumlee hit a solo homer in the third inning to double their lead. Riley Bertram’s RBI groundout in the fourth inning put Clemson on the scoreboard. The Knights came right back and scored four runs in the top of the fifth inning, capped by Tom Josten’s three-run homer, to build a 6-1 lead.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Jacob Jarrell’s run-scoring double and Nathan Hall’s two-run single highlighted Clemson’s four-run frame, then Blake Wright lofted a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning to tie the score 6-6. In the eighth inning after two errors, the Knights took the lead with four runs on only two hits.

Jacob Marlowe (1-1) earned the win, while Ethan Darden (0-1) suffered the loss.

The series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

Game One Recap:

CLEMSON, S.C. – Nick Romano’s one-out single in the ninth inning scored the go-ahead run in UCF’s 4-2 victory over Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday. In the first meeting in the series since 2008 and first at Doug Kingsmore Stadium since 2004, the Knights took a 1-0 series lead and improved to 4-1, while the Tigers fell to 4-1.

The Knights jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning on Drew Faurot’s run-scoring double and Corey Robinson’s bases-loaded walk. The Tigers cut the Knight lead in half on a double steal in the third inning, then a 76-minute weather delay suspended play in the middle of the fifth inning.

Clemson evened the score 2-2 in the fifth inning on Cam Cannarella’s run-scoring single. With the score tied 2-2, runners at first and second and no outs in the ninth inning, another weather delay ended baseball on Friday. After play resumed on Saturday, Romano belted a one-out single to score the go-ahead run in the ninth inning, then the Knights added a two-out run.

Chase Centrala (1-0) earned the win by tossing 4.0 strong innings in relief, while Kyle Kramer recorded his first save of the year. Senior righthander Jackson Lindley (0-1) suffered his first career loss.