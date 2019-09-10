CFB awards and game times announced

Clemson’s K’Von Wallace and John Simpson received weekly awards from the ACC Monday for their respective efforts in the Tigers triumph over Texas A&M Saturday.

Clemson also learned that its September 21st home game versus Charlotte will kick-off at 7:30pm.

USC’s contest at Missouri that afternoon is set for a 4pm start.

Furman QB Darren Grainger was named the SoCon Offensive Player Of The Week in the SoCon as well as the Stats, Inc. National FCS Freshman Of The Week for his 376 total yards and accounting for five touchdowns in the Paladins’ close lose to FBS Georgia State Saturday night in Atlanta.

