Charlotte 49ers cancel game at North Carolina due to COVID-19 quarantine

(WJZY) – Charlotte 49ers football canceled Saturday’s matchup against the North Carolina Tarheels after members of the offensive line were quarantined for coronavirus.

“We’re extremely disappointed to have to cancel our game at North Carolina. While I know our team is heartbroken, due to the number of players in quarantine, we could not safely play,” said Athletic Director Mike Hill. “We very much appreciate the University of North Carolina having scheduled this game with us. Unfortunately, we do not currently share any common open dates to reschedule.”

The athletic department said there have been three positive COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks among football players. Those players are in isolation and receiving medical care.

The offensive linemen were placed in quarantine following the University’s COVID-19 contact tracing protocols.

The University said a total of 3,150 tests have been administered to student-athletes, coaches and staff since June 10. 20 tests were positive.

The Charlotte 49ers are scheduled to take on Georgia State at home on Saturday, September 26.