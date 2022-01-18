Charlotte FC announces updated preseason schedule

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Charlotte FC announced Tuesday that its Club Football team will not travel to Clemson University for the first leg of preseason training camp as previously scheduled due to the impacts of wintry weather.

CLTFC will now train at the Atrium Health Dome and Bank of America Stadium for the remainder of the week.

The Club would like to thank head coach Mike Noonan and the rest of the Clemson soccer family for the opportunity to begin preseason on their campus. CLTFC looks forward to utilizing Clemson’s world-class facilities in the future.