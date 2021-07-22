Charlotte FC introduces Ramirez as first head coach

Charlotte, N.C. – Charlotte FC officially introduced its first head coach Miguel Ángel Ramírez during a press conference at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday.

The Spaniard joins Charlotte FC after coaching club SC Internacional (Brazil’s top-flight Série A league) and leading Ecuadorian team, Independiente del Valle, in their first major win in history at Copa Sudamericana in 2019.

The event featured remarks by Charlotte FC Owner, David Tepper, President Nick Kelly and head coach Ramírez. Attendees included city dignitaries, leadership of Tepper Sports & Entertainment, Charlotte FC supporters, players Adam Armour and Brandt Bronico, and members of the Charlotte FC Academy.

“This is a historic moment as we welcome Miguel as the first-ever head coach of Charlotte Football Club,” said Owner David Tepper. “This was a long and thorough search process, but I knew we had the right coach quickly after speaking with him. He’s a process-oriented, disciplined coach who is not afraid to push the limits. He knows how he wants to play the game. It’s an aggressive, exciting, attacking style of play on offense and defense, and he knows how to develop talent. This is an exciting day and I can’t wait for us to take the pitch in 2022.”

The native of Las Palmas, Spain, is considered one of the top up-and-coming coaches in South America. Ramírez, 36, currently resides in Spain and will be relocating to Charlotte, N.C. this summer.

“It is my honor and privilege to accept this position and a great pleasure to be the first head coach in the club’s history. Charlotte FC is where I want to start a new chapter in my life,” said head coach Ramírez. “It is a beautiful challenge to help build a competitive, winning club and I can’t be more excited about helping elevate the passion of soccer to the Carolinas. We will be very proud and grateful to have our home full of passionate fans in 2022 and beyond.”

To celebrate Ramírez, the club is also hosting an Exclusive Head Coach Welcome Party for Inaugural Season Ticket Members to meet coach on Friday, July 23. More information is available here.