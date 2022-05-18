CHARLOTTE, NC (Wednesday, May 18, 2022) – Charlotte FC today announced the Club will host English Premier League side Chelsea FC for a friendly match on July 20 at Bank of America Stadium.



Charlotte FC season-ticket members will have access to an exclusive discounted pre-sale beginning tomorrow at 10:00 a.m.



Tickets will go on sale to the public at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 25.



“Charlotte is a soccer city and to host Chelsea FC, one of the biggest clubs in the world, for an international friendly this summer is an incredible opportunity to showcase our region as a soccer hotbed. We’ve always said we wanted to bring the best talent and teams around the globe to Bank of America Stadium and this delivers on that promise,” said Charlotte FC President Joe LaBue. “It is also an excellent opportunity for our players to play against the top competition in the world, and to continue to showcase our Club on a global stage.”



Chelsea FC, a London-based English Premier League club, is one of the most successful European teams in the 21st Century having won every major competition they’ve played in during that time. Led by German manager Thomas Tuchel, the Blues roster includes American phenom Christian Pulisic among other global superstars like N’Golo Kante (France), Mason Mount (England) and Edouard Mendy (Senegal) who are all expected to headline for their respective countries at this winter’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



“We’ve always had a lot of success on our US tours, taking so many fans to the stadiums and giving them the opportunity to see Chelsea FC play live. We have a huge fan base in the US that we’ve proudly built and we’ve seen that fan base getting bigger and bigger every year,” said Chelsea FC Technical and Performance Advisor Petr Cech. “We are delighted to go and play in the FC Series and the Florida Cup, where in total we will have three competitive games to prepare well for our upcoming season and to show what we can do to the American audience.”



The match is part of this summer’s FC Series event featuring international matches across the United States. The series concludes with a stateside derby between Arsenal and Chelsea, two of the world’s most popular and successful professional soccer clubs, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on July 23.



Kick-off and broadcast information is yet to be confirmed, but the games will take place in the evening.



A full schedule is below. More event details, including ticket information, is available at FCSeries.com.



SATURDAY, JULY 16



Chelsea FC (England) vs. Club America (Mexico) | Time TBD (Evening)

Allegiant Stadium

Las Vegas, NV



WEDNESDAY, JULY 20



Arsenal FC (England) vs. Orlando City FC (USA) | Time TBD (Evening)

Exploria Stadium

Orlando, FL



Chelsea FC (England) vs. Charlotte FC (USA) | Time TBD (Evening)

Bank of America Stadium

Charlotte, NC



SATURDAY, JULY 23 – FLORIDA CUP



Arsenal FC (England) vs. Chelsea FC (England) | Time TBD (Evening)

Camping World Stadium

Orlando, FL



