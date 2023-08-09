CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSPA) – Local fútbol fans will get their first chance to see how the Charlotte Football Club fares against Inter Miami and their recently acquired superstar Lionel Messi on Friday.

Due to both Charlotte FC and Inter Miami CF progressing to the Leagues Cup 2023 Quarterfinals, one of the two clubs will be playing on August 19th in either the Leagues Cup 2023 Final or Third-Place Playoff. The clubs’ Major League Soccer regular season match previously scheduled for August 20th will be postponed to a later date to be announced.



Charlotte FC’s match against Inter Miami this Friday in the Leagues Cup 2023 Quarterfinal match is unchanged. Kickoff at DRV Pink Stadium is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

