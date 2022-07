CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSPA) – Charlotte FC defeated Chelsea FC 5-3 in PKs Wednesday night in front of nearly 75,000 fans, an MLS attendance record.

Charlotte FC trailed 30 minutes in after the Premier League club’s Christian Pulisic broke the scoreless tie, but Daniel Rios knocked in a late penalty kick in the 93rd minute to tie the match at 1-1.

In penalty kicks, Kamil Jozwiak secured the win for Charlotte FC as Pablo Sisniega came up with a clutch stop late leading to the match-winning goal.