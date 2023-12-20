CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Charlotte Football club will open its 2024 season at home against New York City FC.

The matchup was announced on Wednesday along with a full schedule for the 2024 Major League Soccer schedule.

Charlotte FC will start the 2024 season Saturday, Feb. 24, with a 7:30 p.m. match against New York. Tickets for that matchup are on sale now, and upper bowl seats can be had for as little as $15.

Two new opponents appear on the 2024 schedule, with CLTFC playing Minnesota United and Portland Timbers for the first time. Charlotte FC will travel to D.C. United on Decision Day which is scheduled for October 19.

In 2024 every MLS team will play 34 regular season games, with 17 at home and 17 away. The majority of matches in 2024 will be played on Saturdays and select Wednesdays, with local start times of 7:30 p.m.

You can view the full 2024 schedule for Charlotte FC here.