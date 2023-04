CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSPA) – Soccer fans in the Charlotte area are in for a treat.

The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Associated Football (Concacaf) announced Charlotte has been selected as one of the 14 cities to host the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup.

The matches in the group stage will be played at Bank of America Stadium.

A complete schedule including match venue assignments and ticketing information will be announced following the official draw scheduled on Friday, April 14.