CHARLOTTE (USC SID) – Charlotte scored five runs in the bottom of the third inning on its way to a 6-2 win over the University of South Carolina baseball team Tuesday night (March 21) at Truist Park, home of the Charlotte Knights.

The big hit in the third was a three-run home run from Cam Fisher. Charlotte also scored on RBI singles from Blake Jackson and Jack Dragum. Eli Jerzembeck took the loss for Carolina, allowing four earned runs with four strikeouts, five hits and two walks in 2.2 innings of work.

Carolina scored a run in the sixth on a Carson Hornung RBI groundout and plated a run in the ninth with a Braylen Wimmer RBI single.

The Gamecock bullpen (Eli Jones, Matthew Becker and Cade Austin) combined for nine strikeouts and one run in 5.1 innings.

POSTGAME NOTES

Carolina saw its 11-game winning streak snapped.

Cole Messina had two hits for the Gamecocks and now has a 12-game hitting streak.

Gavin Casas extended his on-base streak to 15 games.

The Gamecocks will make a second visit to Truist Field on April 4 against North Carolina.

Attendance for tonight’s game was 2,161

UP NEXT

Carolina hosts Missouri in a top-25 series starting Friday night (March 24) at 7 p.m., in Founders Park. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.