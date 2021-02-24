Calhoun leads No. 11 Seminoles over Miami

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Sardaar Calhoun scored a career-high 16 points and No. 11 Florida State coasted to a 88-71 win over Miami.
The Seminoles (14-3, 10-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) were never threatened after a 19-2 run early in the first half. Anthony Polite hit consecutive 3-pointers and Scottie Barnes’ jumper with 10:32 remaining capped the surge and increased Florida State’s lead to 27-8.
RaiQuan Gray had 12 points and 13 rebounds for the conference-leading Seminoles, who have won nine of their last 10. Polite finished with 12 points and Balsa Koprivica was Florida State’s fourth double figure scorer with 13 points.