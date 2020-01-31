1  of  2
Closings and Delays
Haywood County Schools Mitchell County Schools

Chase for the Championship | Jan. 30

Chase for the Championship

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Syracuse has quietly become one of the hottest team in the ACC – winning five of their last six. Their only loss during that stretch was a last-second loss at Clemson.

Meanwhile on Tobacco Road, N.C. State and North Carolina have seemingly swapped momentum. The Wolfpack was soundly defeated at home by a short-handed North Carolina team.

No. 5 Florida State was tripped up by Virginia and Duke continues to bounce back from their home loss to Louisville.

All this while the Cardinals continue to roll through conference play.

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories





living upstate

upstate jobs
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store