Ga. Tech jumps to early lead to top UNC 96-83

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) – Jose Alvarado had 25 points and Georgia Tech took advantage of North Carolina’s horrid first-half shooting to build a big lead and stay in control for a 96-83 road win on Saturday night.
The loss kept UNC head coach Roy Williams from getting win No. 880 and surpassing his mentor Dean Smith in all-time wins.
Moses Wright added 22 points for the Yellow Jackets, who shot 59 percent and kept hitting shots to answer multiple comeback attempts by the Tar Heels after halftime.
North Carolina misfired from all over the court from the opening tip, missing its first 15 shots and falling behind 27-4.
Garrison Brooks had a career-high 35 points to go with 11 rebounds for the Tar Heels.
On Monday night, Williams tied Smith on the all-time wins list as UNC edged Yale 70-67.
Williams is tied at fourth on the list of most wins in Division I men’s basketball history.
Williams worked as an assistant for Smith at North Carolina for 10 seasons from 1978-88.
