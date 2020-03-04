Hughes scores 28, leads Syracuse to 84-71 win over Boston College

BOSTON (AP) — Elijah Hughes scored 28 points and Buddy Boeheim added 21 to lead Syracuse to an 84-71 victory over Boston College.
Bourama Sidibe had 12 rebounds for the Orange.
Derryck Thornton scored 18 points, Jay Heath had 17 and Steffon Mitchell had 11 rebounds and 10 assists for BC.
Thornton had six and Heath had five of a school-record 19 3-pointers for the Eagles, who have lost four in a row heading into the regular-season finale against No. 7 Florida State.
- Death toll from Tennessee tornadoes climbs to at least 24
- Greenville County Council votes down resolution that would sunset 1996 anti-gay resolution, other old resolutions
- PC falls at Charleston So.
- Gamecocks down Mississippi State
- Warren’s future uncertain after loss in home state of Mass.