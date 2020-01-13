Hurricanes withstand late rally by Pittsburgh to win 66-58

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) – Kameron McGusty scored 19 points and the Miami Hurricanes shot 53% to withstand a late rally by streaky Pittsburgh and win 66-58.
The Panthers had scoring runs of 18-2 in the first half and 17-3 in the second half but never led.
After falling behind 46-26 with 14 minutes left they cut the deficit to 51-47 but could get no closer.
The Hurricanes beat Pittsburgh for the seventh time in a row.
The Panthers failed to build on their victory Wednesday at North Carolina, which ended a 22-game road losing streak in the ACC.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)