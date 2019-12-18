Koprivica, Olejniczak power Florida State past North Florida

Florida State center Balsa Koprivica (5) makes a layup as he is fouled by North Florida forward Carter Hendricksen (23) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Tallahassee, Fla., Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Balsa Koprivica scored 15 points and fellow big man Dominik Olejniczak added 11 as No. 19 Florida State defeated North Florida 98-81 on Tuesday night.

The 7-footers were able to capitalize on their height advantage, making shots in the lane and leading the Seminoles to a 39-27 rebounding edge. Koprivica was 6 of 8 from the floor, while Olejniczak went 5 for 7.

M.J. Walker had 11 points, one of seven Seminoles who scored in double figures. Florida State (9-2) has won 12 straight home games in a streak that dates to the 2018-19 season.

Ivan Gandia-Rosa scored 23 points, knocking down four 3-pointers, for North Florida (7-6). Garrett Sams added 20 points, also making four 3s.

North Florida came into the game with 149 made 3-pointers, which led Division I. The Ospreys shot 13 of 34 (38.2%) from beyond the arc.

TAKEAWAYS

North Florida: The Ospreys tried to keep pace by taking 3-pointers, but they didn’t fall in the second half and Florida State often turned those rebounds into fast-break opportunities.

Florida State: The Seminoles showcased their 7-footers more than they have all season, an illustration of just how deep and dangerous the team can be in ACC play. Eleven players made a basket on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

North Florida: At Syracuse on Saturday.

Florida State: Faces South Florida on Saturday at Sunrise, Florida.