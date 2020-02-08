1  of  13
Closings and Delays
Apalache Baptist Church Clearmont Baptist Church Clearview Baptist Church East Pickens Baptist Church Ebenezer Baptist Church-West Union First Baptist Church - Arcadia First Baptist Church of Cowpens Friendship Baptist Church-Greenville Renovation Church Sacred Heart Catholic Church - Brevard The Phoenix Center Trinity Way Baptist Church-Greenville Wesley Chapel UMC

Mitchell, BC pull out 77-73 OT win over Virginia Tech

Chase for the Championship

by: JIMMY ROBERTSON Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Boston College’s Steffon Mitchell (41) past Virginia Tech’s P.J. Horne (14) and Wabissa Bede (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 8 2020, in Blacksburg Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) – Steffon Mitchell tied career highs with 21 points and 15 rebounds to lead Boston College to a 77-73 overtime victory over the Hokies.

Mitchell came into the game averaging just 6.7 points per game, but he scored the final four points of the game.

Landers Nolley II grabbed 11 rebounds and scored a game-high 29 points for the Hokies (14-10, 5-8), who lost their fifth consecutive game.

Jay Heath tied a career high with 18 points for BC.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories





living upstate

upstate jobs
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store