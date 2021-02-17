NC State hangs on for 74-73 win at Pitt

MIAMI, FL – DECEMBER 01: Head coach Kevin Keatts of the North Carolina State Wolfpack reacts against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the HoopHall Miami Invitational at American Airlines Arena on December 1, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH (WNCN) – North Carolina State hung on for a win at Pittsburgh Wednesday, 74-73.

Justin Champagnie’s free throws and a Wolfpack turnover gave Pitt a chance to win the game in the final seconds. Au’diese Toney missed a layup and Champagnie couldn’t knock down a 3-poitner as N.C. State picked up the win.

The game was relatively close throughout. Jericole Hellems hit a 3 to give the Wolfpack a 28-18 lead with 8:22 to go in the first half, which was its largest advantage of the game. Pitt came right back, though, as Toney hit a pair of late 3s to help cut N.C. State’s advantage to one, 40-39, at halftime.

Hellems went on a 6-0 spurt on his own to give the Wolfpack a little breathing room with a 56-48 lead with 13:34 left in the second half. Terrell Brown helped Pitt again cut the deficit back down to one possession, 58-55, by the midpoint of the half.

Hellems led the Wolfpack with 17 points. D.J. Funderburk had 16 to go with 8 rebounds, and Cam Hayes had 11 points and 9 boards. Braxton Beverly also scored in double figures.

Champagnie had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Toney added 17.

N.C. State heads to Wake Forest on Saturday. Pitt, losers of three in a row, will host No. 16 Florida State.